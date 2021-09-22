Join Wild Alabama in celebrating National Public Lands Day this Saturday with events including a guided hike, stewardship opportunities and a gently-used-outdoor-gear sale.
“National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest single-day volunteer event for public lands,” Wild Alabama said. “Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday in September, this celebration brings out thousands of volunteers to help restore and improve public lands around the country.”
The annual event, signature of the National Environmental Education Foundation, promotes popular enjoyment and volunteer conservation of public lands, according to Wild Alabama. NPLD is also a “Fee-Free Day”—entrance fees are waived at national parks, national forests and other public lands, the organization said.
Wild Alabama has scheduled several events for the day in Bankhead National Forest, the Sispey Wilderness, Cheaha State Park and the Tuskegee National Forest.
Also coinciding with the events, Wild Alabama will host an outdoor gear sale in Moulton. The sale will be held on the sidewalk outside the Wild Alabama office, located on the historic courthouse square, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., organizers said.
Items offered will include gently used camping, hiking and outdoor recreation gear and clothing. “At affordable prices, (the sale) will benefit the organization’s operations and programs,” said organizers.
In the Bankhead National Forest, Wild Alabama staff members Kim Waites, Lindsay Madison and Janice Barrett will lead a hike and conduct a roadside trash pickup project and a hiking trail maintenance project in the Sipsey Wilderness.
For more information—or to sign up for one of the Bankhead National Forest or Sipsey Wilderness projects or hikes—visit www.wildal.org, or call 256-974-6166.
On the same day in the Tuskegee National Forest, Wild Alabama will team with Auburn University’s Osha Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) for light hiking trail maintenance, the organization said. The project will be led by Wild Alabama board member Dr. Bill Deutsch and volunteer Harold Bruner. Contact Harold Bruner at hdbruner@gmail.com to learn more and sign up.
Another NPLD opportunity will take place at Alabama’s highest elevation, Cheaha State Park, Wild Alabama said.
Cheaha State Park in the Talladega National Forest will sponsor an event at Cheaha Lake from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. “There will be live birds of prey from the Alabama Wildlife Center and Wild Alabama will be represented by its newest staff member, Brittany Seaborg,” said organizers.
Sign-up is not required for the “come and go” event, according to Wild Alabama. For more information, visit https://www.wildal.org/npld2021.html.
Wild Alabama staff lead guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Bankhead Forest year-round. For an up-to-date calendar of events, visit the Wild Alabama website.
