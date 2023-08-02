Bank Independent has become certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today. This is the second consecutive year that Bank Independent has been awarded this recognition.

“The care of our team members has always been at the center of our organization since our founding," stated Penny Camp, Chief People Officer at Bank Independent. "As we continue to grow, we remain committed to upholding our values and nurturing the culture established by our founders and leaders. Looking ahead, we will maintain our focus on our team members to create a workplace that is enjoyable and where they feel appreciated."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.