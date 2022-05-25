The Lawrence County Public Library (LCPL) will have a budget closure beginning Monday, May 30 and will reopen on Monday, June 6 at 10 a.m. To assist with keeping the library on budget for fiscal year 2022, the library must close a minimum of four weeks during the year.
In order to conserve funds, the LCPL began implementing service changes in 2015 due to local budget cuts. These changes included closing the library at 3:30 p.m. on Fridays, ending Fax, Copy & Print services 15 minutes prior to close, and locking the entrance five minutes prior to close in order to allow staff to assist remaining patrons on making their final selections.
In order to remain compliant with State guidelines for receiving State Aid, the LCPL must remain open 40 hours per week the weeks the library is open or forfeit State Aid. Due to these changes, the library is dependent on supplementing employee hours with volunteer hours in order to remain open as required by the State.
Our digital library through Camellia.Net will remain open 24/7. If you have not stopped by the library to get set up for Camellia, please take the opportunity to do so.
No fines will accrue during the week the library is closed.
While the library regrets these closures, the closures assist the LCPL in serving the residents of Lawrence County under our financial constraints.
About LCPL
The Lawrence County Public Library was founded in 1961 as the Moulton Library before transitioning to the county library during the early 70s. The current library opened its doors to the public in 1974 near historic downtown Moulton by the Lawrence County Board of Education and Lawrence County High School. The library currently serves a population over 30,000 residents. The library’s fiscal year runs from October through September. To learn more about the LCPL, visit myLCPL.org.
