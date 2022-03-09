A Grain Bin Safety workshop, originally set for Feb. 15, is happening in Moulton next Thursday, according to organizers.
The workshop, hosted by the Mississippi Grain Bin Safety Group and Lawrence County EMA, was postponed last month due to severe weather concerns. The Grain Bin safety class has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 17, and will be held at the Moulton Recreation Center.
Those interested in attending should arrive by 10 a.m., Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. Classes will begin at 11 a.m. and are expected to last about 2-and-a-half hours. Lunch will be provided.
“The Lawrence County Extension Office will be calling all those that signed up previously,” Shanklin added. “However, if you didn’t sign up and want to attend, give the Extension Office a call at 256-974-2464, and you can be added to the list.”
The seminar is one of three Grain Bin Safety programs being held in the region, including classes held in Franklin and Colbert counties. Shanklin said volunteer firefighters, farmers and anyone else interested in the safety demonstrations are encouraged to attend.
For additional information about storage bin use and safety, check out the online Corn and Soybean Drying and Storage Guideline list, provided by North Dakota Extension, at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/graindrying/documents/spring-2020-grain-storage-and-drying-best-management-practices-safety-guidelines.
For more information or to RSVP for the Lawrence County workshop, contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464.
