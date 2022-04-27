LC Cattleman’s Association wins squeeze chute

The Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association has been awarded for building the organization’s membership and was recognized at the Alabama Cattleman’s Association annual convention held in Mobile earlier this year. The Lawrence County Association competed among other counties across the state and won a Priefert squeeze chute. Members of the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association are pictured with the chute when it was delivered at the annual spring educational meeting, which was held in Moulton. The chute will be available to be used by Lawrence County members.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Man suspected of killing Florida teen set for sentencing
- State signs prison construction contract, quiet on details
- Medical Properties: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Hatton's Chamness earns coach of the year honor
- Lawrence County soccer excited for future
- Authorities make arrest in 1988 killing of 11-year-old girl
- Encompass Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
- Biden to visit Alabama weapons plant
Most Popular
Articles
- Fentanyl’s deadly presence surges locally, even threatens marijuana users
- Hillsboro man charged in stabbing death of Chattanooga man Thursday
- Mistakes plague East Lawrence in playoff loss to Childersburg
- Moulton Police investigate string of vehicle break-ins
- Saturday, April 30, Town Creek tour includes official announcement of upcoming destination location
- Strawberry Festival returns to Moulton next weekend
- Courtland captures your heart and inspires your imagination New series “Saving Our Stories” begins on Saturday, May 7
- Eagles overcome roller coaster season to reach playoffs
- Judge rules Lawrence school board can close R.A. Hubbard
- Linda Lackey, MOULTON
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
PLEASE NOTEThe Moulton Advertiser E-edition is now only available to Print Subscribers at no additional charge. In order to access the E-Edition you will have to Register on our website by creating an E-Edition Account: Click Here To Sign Up Once you have created on E-Edition account and are logged in, you will need to enter your Print Subscription account number to validate your account. Validation is a one-time process. To view the E-Edition after validation, simply log back into our website by using the E-Edition account information that you created. If you do not know your Print Subscription Account number please contact
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.