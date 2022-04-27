LC Cattleman’s Association wins squeeze chute

The Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association has been awarded for building the organization’s membership and was recognized at the Alabama Cattleman’s Association annual convention held in Mobile earlier this year. The Lawrence County Association competed among other counties across the state and won a Priefert squeeze chute. Members of the Lawrence County Cattleman’s Association are pictured with the chute when it was delivered at the annual spring educational meeting, which was held in Moulton. The chute will be available to be used by Lawrence County members. 

