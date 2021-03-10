A Moulton man arrested on drug charges last Tuesday remains in the Lawrence County Jail without bond due to a probation violation, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Ronnie Eric Warren, 39, was arrested at his residence on County Road 317 earlier this week after investigators executing a search warrant found ICE or methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home, a report from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Warren had previously been charged with drug trafficking in July of 2020 and was out on bond, according to the report.
“We are committed to our continuous proactive efforts to go after those that endanger our communities through illegal drug activities,” Sheriff Max Sanders said in a statement.
Warren now faces additional charges of possession of ICE/meth with intent to distribute, possession of crack cocaine, first degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
