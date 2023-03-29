Law. Co. Tech Center welding program finishes in style

Students took home welding hoods, jackets, and scholarships as prizes.

Students from the Lawrence County Career Technical Center’s welding program traveled to Northwest-Shoals Community College. In their final competition of the year, six of eight competitors placed. Two took first place in their classification. All together, the group brought home over $3,000 in prizes.

The annual competition welcomed schools from across north Alabama and into Tennessee. Approximately 75 students competed in two divisions: traditional and dual-enrollment (high school students in college classes). Each division had three welding classes: flux core, 7018, and 6010.

