Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wild Alabama will lead three wilderness events over the next two weeks.
On Monday, Nov. 28, a Trail Maintenance Workday will be held in the Sipsey Wilderness. The workday will start at 8:00 a.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. The workers will choose a trail that requires attention and hike along the trail to clean, trim vines and bushes, cut small trees, etc.
Attendees may hike between five and seven miles. Bringing an abundance of water is recommended; additionally, snacks and lunches should be carried. Personal work gloves are welcomed.
Email Lindsay@wildal.org to sign up for the event.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a Stewardship Hike will occur in the Sipsey Wilderness. It will be a guided hike that involves light trail maintenance along the way. There will be opportunities to practice utilizing GPS systems and map/compass navigation techniques.
On Friday, Dec. 2, Anne Bailey and Janice Barrett will lead a Forest Bathing Session. The session allows hikers to immerse themselves in the forest with meditations and silence.
Participants will walk approximately 1.25 miles roundtrip. Individuals should bring their own lunches, snacks, and drinks. A journal or sketchbook should be carried, along with a small pad or blanket for sitting.
Email Janice@wildal.org to sign up for the event.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.