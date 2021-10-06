Hillsboro man charged with drug possession

A Hillsboro man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Moulton, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Jeffrey Daniel Smith, 36, of County Road 294, was stopped by Moulton Police near the intersection of Alabama 157 and County Road 240 for operating a vehicle with no license plate and for driving without a seatbelt, according to the report.
During the traffic stop, officers discovered Smith was wanted on three arrest warrants for traffic violations.
“Officer Owens obtained consent to search the vehicle and while doing so, he discovered a container that held a clear plastic baggie. Inside of that baggie was a substance that was identified as being methamphetamine,” the report states.
Smith is charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,000.
