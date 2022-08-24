Court files: Rape occurred in R.A. Hubbard field house

Madden

An alleged rape Feb. 6 in an unlocked athletic field house at now-closed R.A. Hubbard High was the focus of a two-week investigation by Lawrence County Schools that included placing Hubbard's principal on off-site duty, the superintendent acknowledged for the first time this week.

Jadakis Montay Madden, 21, of Courtland, was arrested July 20 on a second-degree rape charge involving a 14-year-old female, and the incident was witnessed by other juveniles, according to court documents that became available late last month following the arrest. The incident allegedly occurred on a Sunday in the field house adjacent to the football field in North Courtland. The defendant is an R.A. Hubbard graduate, one school board member said.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.