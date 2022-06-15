R.A. Hubbard teachers secure jobs at new schools

No certified personnel at R.A. Hubbard High lost their employment with the Lawrence County school system as a result of Hubbard's permanent closure May 27, according to the superintendent, and he is hoping the district won’t lose any of the school's students.
Jon Bret Smith said some of the teachers at the closed school retired or resigned and 12 have been assigned to either Hatton High, East Lawrence High, East Lawrence Middle or Hazlewood Elementary.
“All the (teaching) units earned at R.A. Hubbard still have jobs with the county,” Smith said. “We haven’t cut anybody. We have enough space at the other schools so everybody will have either a classroom or wherever they need to do their job.”
He said six teachers were transferred from R.A. Hubbard to East Lawrence High and East Lawrence Middle and six more were transferred to Hatton High. Some of the teachers will spend a half day at the different campuses. Music teacher/band director Keanne Biggs is one of the six moving to East Lawrence Middle but will also spend half days at Hazlewood Elementary in Town Creek.
He said some of the teachers transferring will work in the gymnasiums and computer labs. He said East Lawrence High had two non-tenured teachers non-renewed “but they are welcome to apply for those positions again.”
R.A. Hubbard coaches have the opportunity to take positions with East Lawrence and Hatton schools, Smith said, and that the respective principals make those hires. He said R.A. Hubbard football coach Mac Hampton will be teaching at East Lawrence Middle School.
Smith added he’s hoping the 146 students who were targeted to attend R.A. Hubbard in the fall will stay enrolled in the system.
District 1 School Board Member Christine Garner is not so sure all of them will.
“I’ve had several parents tell me they aren’t going to attend one of the schools where the Hubbard kids are being sent,” she said Thursday morning.
She said she would “not be surprised” if 20 or so students leave the system. “... Some of the older kids who can drive may take their siblings over to Colbert County or Muscle Shoals,” Garner said. “That same thing happened in 2009 when Hazlewood High closed. Some parents sent their kids to Colbert County. I don’t like the fact that we are moving so many kids. I hate they will be on the buses so long. Lawrence County is such a big county and now they have taken the high schools out of the district.”
She is encouraging the superintendent and central office to keep data on how long the bus routes actually are once school starts in August.
“We may have to do something else, especially for those kids involved in after-school extracurricular activities and not just those in sports. What about those students?” she asked.
Smith said some of R.A. Hubbard’s school furniture will follow the students and staff to their new schools. He said other schools in the county also may have a need for the items.
“We want the athletic equipment to go with the students,” he said. “And what’s not used by our schools will likely be open for public auction. We’ll have desks, tables, chairs, home economics and ag class items.”
He said the R.A. Hubbard school building could be empty by July 31.
Plans for the building remain uncertain, Smith said.
At the June 6 school board meeting, the board approved the following certified personnel transactions:
• Resignations: Brandon Terry, teacher, Moulton Middle; Taylor Scott, teacher, countywide Pre-K; and Mechele Woodall, teacher, Hazlewood Elementary.
• Terminations: Michelle Coan, English teacher, Hatton High; Sedrick Johnson, assistant principal, Hatton High.
• Employment: Sally Cross, teacher, Moulton Middle; Anna Holden, teacher, East Lawrence Elementary; Kyleigh Aaron, teacher, Hatton Elementary; Elizabeth Spangler, teacher, Hazlewood Elementary; Marissa Ellis, countywide Pre-K teacher, based at Hazlewood Elementary; Brittany Parker, teacher, East Lawrence Elementary; Valerie Lovell, teacher, Moulton Elementary; and Alandra Grace Orr, Spanish teacher, countywide.
• Transfers: Jordan Jett, countywide special education teacher home based at Moulton Elementary to countywide special education teacher home based at Hatton Elementary; Valarie Hannah, driver’s education/health teacher at R.A. Hubbard/Hatton High to driver’s education/health teacher at Hatton High.
