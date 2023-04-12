4-H Competitive Events Day “Makes the Best Better” in Lawrence County

Youth from throughout the county came to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on March 24 to compete in sixteen events that showcased their willingness to learn something new while following the guidelines of the event. Competing in events like the $15 Challenge that gets youth into thrift stores to find outfits for less than $15 to the Chef 4-H that gets them to speak in public while showcasing their cooking skills.

Youth get out of their comfort zone and try new things at the event. There are many youth who compete through the school-based 4-H clubs, competing in various activities due to the encouragement of their teachers. For example, Jillian Woods, Family and Consumer Science Teacher at Lawrence County High School had a group of her students compete from the high school in the bake-off.

