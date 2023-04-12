4-H Competitive Events Day “Makes the Best Better” in Lawrence County

Youth from throughout the county came to the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on March 24 to compete in sixteen events that showcased their willingness to learn something new while following the guidelines of the event. Competing in events like the $15 Challenge that gets youth into thrift stores to find outfits for less than $15 to the Chef 4-H that gets them to speak in public while showcasing their cooking skills.
Youth get out of their comfort zone and try new things at the event. There are many youth who compete through the school-based 4-H clubs, competing in various activities due to the encouragement of their teachers. For example, Jillian Woods, Family and Consumer Science Teacher at Lawrence County High School had a group of her students compete from the high school in the bake-off.
Marsha Terry, 4-H Program Assistant noted “Every year is different and it’s great to have it at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for the second year – they have so much space for the extra activities, room for the judging, and volunteers from the Church.” Melinda Smith, 4-H Youth Development Agent, noted – “It takes a lot of volunteers to put the Competitive Events Day together and make it successful. We also appreciate the sponsorship – our volunteers really appreciate having a hospitality room.”
The 4-H Youth Development programming is available to youth 9 to 18. Contact the Lawrence County Extension Office for more information 256-974-2464, members of the 4-H Team would be glad to answer any questions about the programming offered in the county.
4-H Competitive Events 2023 Winners List
Art of Container Gardening
3 Axon Spears and Bryant Calhoun
2 Alyee LouAllen & Caroline Edwards
Growing an Edible Container Garden
Youth leaders – Corey Naylor and Kalyn Nelson led youth groups to various activities included in the Competitive Events Day
Skins and Skulls – Henrietta Taylor and Ethan Rose, from the Lawrence County Soil Conservation District had a skins and skull activity
Robots – Robotics team members led a robotics activity
Pews – youth, teachers, and parents waiting in the pews of the church
Parents – Parents take the opportunity to take pictures during the event’s ribbon ceremony
Stella Showcase – an example of a freestyle showcase, Stella McDonald’s ribbons she earned competing in cross country
Bbq – The turkey burgers prepared by Mac Clark.
