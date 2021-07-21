Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday hikes continue next week with two-mile trek to the Low Pressure Bridge in the Bankhead National Forest.
Wild Alabama Outreach Coordinator Janice Barrett leads the weekly nature hikes for children and families every Wednesday through early August, according to the non-profit organization. After being canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program returned in mid-June and features a new destination in the Bankhead Forest each week.
For this summer’s fifth Wild Wednesday hike, participating families and children will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Alabama 33 and Winston County Road 2, a few miles north of Double Springs, according to Wild Alabama.
Those who need additional help finding the designated meet-up area may request directions upon registration. Participants also have the option of meeting at the Wild Alabama Office, located at 552 Lawrence Street in downtown Moulton, the morning of the hike.
Hikers to the Low Pressure Bridge will likely catch a glimpse at local wildlife as the area is home to many species of salamanders, fish, turtles and lush plant life, Wild Alabama said.
“This spot on the Sipsey Fork is a summertime dream come true,” adds the organization. “Characterized by swimming holes, shallow pools filled with aquatic life, a sandy river bank, a deep and cool sandstone canyon with rock shelters, it’s a perfect place to play, explore, and learn about the Black Warrior watershed.”
Hikers are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing suitable for summertime hiking and wading or swimming. Participants should also pack a lunch with snacks and plenty of drinking water. Those who are allergic to insect stings should remember to pack an Epi-Pen as well, according to Wild Alabama.
“All Wild Wednesday hikes are appropriate for most ages and abilities. Hikes are rated as moderate and follow trails that can be rough and rocky,” Wild Alabama said. “Destinations are subject to change according to weather, water levels, and road/trail conditions.”
All Wild Alabama scheduled hikes and volunteer opportunities, including the Wild Wednesday hikes, can be found on the organization’s calendar at wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday events fill up fast, so participants are encouraged to sign-up early. Those interested may register by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
Wild Wednesday hikers are asked to include their phone number, the hike they are interested in, and the number of hikers in their group. Wild Wednesday hikes are reserved for participants bringing at least one child under 18 in their group. For more information, contact the Wild Alabama Office at 256-974-6166.
