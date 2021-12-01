Area law enforcement warns of crimes and scams during holiday season

With the arrival of holiday shopping and parties, local law enforcement agencies say residents should take precautions against thefts, scams and porch pirates.
Lawrence County sheriff’s spokesperson Tim Sandlin said property crimes and thefts are usually among the most commonly reported crimes in his area during the holiday season.
“Theft and property crimes are always a concern this time of year,” Sandlin said. “When shopping, be sure to lock things up. Keep your cars locked, put away gifts, and don’t leave things in plain sight.”
Sandlin said that he has heard about package thefts that have occurred at homes in urban areas throughout the state, but that hasn’t been an issue in Lawrence County.
“(Package thefts) don’t really happen here,” Sandlin said. “Last year, there were no reports of package theft. It’s kind of hard for thieves to blend in and pull those crimes off here in these rural areas.”
Even though scams occur throughout the year, Sandlin said that they are prevalent during the holiday season.
“Scams are always a problem. They tend to increase during this time of year,” Sandlin said. “You have to be very cautious in dealing with things online and on social media. We always warn people about those types of things.”
Sandlin said that scams can usually be identified by how the scammer proposes them.
“Generally, if there’s high pressure or if there’s time restraints, I would say question it,” Sandlin said. “(Have) a good healthy dose of skepticism if it seems too good to be true. You need to question it and you need to check with your local law enforcement to confirm if it’s legitimate or not.”
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reported a new scam this week when a deputy received a call that informed him he was a “Publisher’s Clearing House winner.” The scammer then asked the deputy to buy a $300 prepaid gift card to verify himself.
The Sheriff’s Office reported the incident on Facebook on Monday and encouraged people to not give out credit card numbers, bank accounts numbers or routing numbers and that a request for gift cards is a strong indicator of a scam.
