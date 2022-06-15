A former long-running food event was revived in Lawrence County last week when members of the local Rotary Club chapter took on the once annual Taste of Our Town.
The Rotary Club of Lawrence County hosted its first Taste of Our Town event last Tuesday at the Moulton Recreation Center, and the organization plans to see the event return in the spring.
“We were pleasantly surprised by the number of people who showed up… overall we were very pleased with the event,” Rotary President Bobby Burch said. “Although there was some disappointment, we’ve learned a few things to build on for next year.”
Though a brief thundershower moved into the area as doors were opening to the event last Tuesday, Burch said crowds still turned up eager to sample bites from participating restaurants and eateries.
“We were very fortunate that we didn’t lose money in the first year,” he added. The Rotary Chapter took on the event to raise funds in support of community projects and charitable efforts throughout Lawrence County. While the Lawrence Rotary Club is part of an international organization, Burch said the funds raised from the event will stay local.
“For local organizations that have events throughout the year, or for volunteers for charities, they can come speak to our group and it’s possible we will be able to help them financially reach their goals,” Burch said.
The Rotary Club holds weekly meetings at noon each Thursday at Western Sirloin in Moulton.
While the former Taste of Our Town event—once hosted annually by a local Civitan International chapter—was held as a contest among local food establishments, this year’s event wasn’t about competition, according to Burch and Rotary Treasurer David Norwood.
“We want to make this more about showcasing what our area has to offer. It’s less about competition and more about promoting businesses in the local community,” Norwood said.
The local Civitan chapter held its 31st Taste of Our Town event in April of 2019. The Civitan Club of Lawrence County disbanded that same year, and the event had not been held locally since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 Taste of Our Town featured live music and auction for guests who chose to dine-in. Guests also had the option of taking plates to-go.
After a successful first year, Burch said the Rotary Club plans to see Taste of Our Town return to Moulton next March or April.
