Last Friday, the Lawrence County Commission discussed several agenda items prior to Tuesday’s elections. Though productive, the meeting was bittersweet. It was the last hurrah for this iteration of the commission.
Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd will not return after being defeated in the May elections by Democrat Amard Martin. Martin defeated Independent David Coffey in Tuesday’s general election to succeed Byrd as District 1 Commissioner.
District 5’s Sonia Hargrove didn’t run for election after being appointed to her late husband Joey Hargrove’s position in 2021. Her successor will be Republican Nathan Kitchens.
Despite the changes, there will be familiarity within the Commission. Commissioners Norman Pool, Kyle Pankey, and Bobby Burch will continue serving their respective districts after being re-elected Tuesday.
During the meeting, the commission approved multiple agenda items. Old business items included a mold remediation plan for Jesse Owens Memorial Park. New business items included: approval of the 2023 holiday schedule; temporary premium pay at $6.25 per hour; and an airport funding agreement with ALDOT.
After a lengthy executive session, the commission reconvened and concluded their time by expressing appreciation for their four years together.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed working with all of you,” Pankey said to the commissioners. “I feel like we have accomplished a lot.”
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with y’all,” said Hargrove. “I’m honored to serve the county in this position. I hate the way that I ended up in this position, but I think I made Joey proud.”
“District 1 and District 5 have been so well represented,” said Burch. “I love y’all dearly; it has been an honor.”
“I appreciate everything that you all have done and how we all have worked together,” said Byrd. “I wish everybody the best – whoever comes [onto the commission] and whoever returns.”
