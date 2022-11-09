Last Friday, the Lawrence County Commission discussed several agenda items prior to Tuesday’s elections. Though productive, the meeting was bittersweet. It was the last hurrah for this iteration of the commission. 

Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd will not return after being defeated in the May elections by Democrat Amard Martin. Martin defeated Independent David Coffey in Tuesday’s general election to succeed Byrd as District 1 Commissioner. 

