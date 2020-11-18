Legends & Lore signage celebrates history of Hatton and “Trickem”

Wanda Sprinkle, of Hatton, said she can remember an old forgotten saloon once stood at the site of a new Legends & Lore marker on Alabama 101 in her community. That old saloon gave the town its former name, “Trickem,” according to research available at the Lawrence County Archives.
Sprinkle was one of several members of the Landers family who attended the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society’s dedication ceremony for the Legends & Lore marker on Tuesday. Also in attendance were David and Kay Berryman, who own the property in front of Hatton Fire Department where the marker was dedicated.
According to the Society’s research—which is noted on the Legend & Lore marker now erected in front of Hatton’s historic Landers Mill—whiskey sold at the saloon, known as “Tricky Trickum Stuff,” inspired the area’s name in the 1850s.
County Archivist Wendy Hazle said Hatton’s rich history dates back more than 200 years when the town was first known as Sanderson Town. Thanks to the saloon and “questionable activities,” including gunfights and gambling, that legend says took place in the area, the community became well known by its “unsavory name” Trickem.
Though the community adopted its name of Hatton in 1882, Hazle said mail continued to be delivered in the area bearing both names.
“It wasn’t until the late 1950s that the Trickem name died away,” Hazle said. “Many residents still remember the stories their parents and grandparents told of the wild and rowdy days of Trickem. We don’t want to lose that history… Preserving all our legends is as important as saving our historical buildings.”
Hazle, who is also an active member of LCHPS, said the Society works to preserve and celebrate Lawrence County’s history with the help of grant funds like those awarded from the William G. Pomeroy Foundation, which secured the Legends & Lore marker for Hatton.
LCHPS President Dana Charles said the Legends & Lore project began over a year ago when the Society began researching legendary people and places in Lawrence County’s history. He said Hatton was selected for the first Legends & Lore marker, but LCHPS hopes to see more signage dedicated in other Lawrence County communities in the future.
“The Pomeroy Foundation would like to thank (LCHPS), our Legends & Lore state partner, Alabama Folklife Association, and all those who have been involved with this project,” The Foundation’s Trustee Deryn Pomeroy issued in a statement. “We know how important it is for communities everywhere to commemorate and share their cultural heritage.”
Pomeroy said the Foundation has funded more than 1,250 roadside markers and plaques nationwide since the non-profit was established in 2005 by his father, Bill Pomeroy.
“Here in Lawrence County, we know that future generations will be able to look to this Legends & Lore marker as a reminder of the origin story of Trickem and its important place in local lore,” said Pomeroy.
The Legends & Lore marker was erected in front of Lander’s Mill at 7101 Alabama 101 in Hatton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.