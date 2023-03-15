Commission, Courtland approve solid waste contract

The Lawrence County Commission approved a new solid waste contract with Courtland and North Courtland at their Friday meeting. The new contract is similar to the previous but with updated language.
The commission voted to terminate the old contract during a December meeting.
Commissioner Amard Martin motioned to approve the contract. Commissioner Nathan Kitchens provided a second. The motion passed unanimously.
“I felt like we could get something that was good for everybody, and we did,” said Chairman Bobby Burch.
Courtland approved the new deal at their Monday council meeting.
“I am glad that we could come to an agreement on the solid waste contract that works for both parties involved,” said Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles. “All I wanted was what was best for the people of Courtland and the town, and I look forward to working with the county commission on some other projects in the near future.”
With an updated contract in place, business between the entities will continue. The agreement provides a resolution to several months of frustration regarding language in the contract.
According to Martin, North Courtland was unable to meet to review the contract due to Mayor Riely Evans, Sr. being out of town. They plan to make up the session prior to the April commission meeting.
During public comments, Dr. Kevin Knupp spoke to the commission. A professor at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, Knupp requested permission to use the Courtland Air Field as the site of a new weather experiment. The project would be in collaboration with the Department of Energy and last five to eight years, starting in 2024. The instruments would occupy approximately an acre of land 500 feet south of the inactive runway.
“They want to get out in the field so they can get their measurements in a natural crop canopy,” said Knupp. “That’ll give them reliable measurements that are needed to understand… the interaction between crops and the atmosphere.”
According to Knupp, the project would bring approximately $1 million per year in revenue to the local economy. The main site would be located in Bankhead National Forest.
The commission requested to have further discussions with Knupp regarding the project.
The commission approved the purchase of a state bid, 2023 Ford F-150 pick up truck for $37,908. Most of the purchase will be through a $28,000 grant. The remaining balance will be paid by escrow funds. The vehicle will be used as Cody Dutton’s mechanic truck for the department of public transportation.
The commission approved a resolution for Jerry Armor, the former director of the Children’s Policy Council. Armor became the first to hold the position after being appointed by Juvenile Court Judge Angela Terry. He served for 11 years and retired January 31.
The resolution recognized Armor for his distinguished service. Under his leadership, the Lawrence County CPC won a Governor’s Award and State CPC Award for the Have a Fit program. The CPC also received a State CPC Award for the Suitgrace Initiative.
Armor also guided the CPC as they started video initiatives to raise student and parent awareness surrounding drug use, mental health, teen pregnancy, and social media. The initiatives included the “Hey, Lawrence County!” and the “It’s All About the Kids” series. His successor will be experienced educator Abigail Arnold.
