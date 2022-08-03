Moulton donates Court Street property to Lawrence Commission for public projects

The Lawrence Commission hopes to see a neglected space on the Moulton square converted to a green space and outdoor venue after City Council members donated the former Willow Tree antiques store to the county for development and revitalization of the area.  

Moulton Council members on Monday approved donating a city-owned property to the Lawrence County Commission, under the condition that the Court Street property is developed for public use with community revitalization in mind. 

The property that formerly housed The Willow Tree antiques, is changing hands once more after its former owner, Patricia Wilkerson Montgomery, donated the condemned building to the city following the Court Street fire of April 2019, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said. 

