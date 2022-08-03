Moulton donates Court Street property to Lawrence Commission for public projects

Moulton Council members on Monday approved donating a city-owned property to the Lawrence County Commission, under the condition that the Court Street property is developed for public use with community revitalization in mind.
The property that formerly housed The Willow Tree antiques, is changing hands once more after its former owner, Patricia Wilkerson Montgomery, donated the condemned building to the city following the Court Street fire of April 2019, Mayor Roger Weatherwax said.
Council members voted unanimously to donate the building and property again after commissioners acquired the adjacent property, which was once Court Street Grill, from its former owner Art Moss.
“Lawrence County has stated as one of its goals a desire to help with downtown revitalization,” the approved resolution reads.
“In an effort to work together with the city to accomplish this goal, it is agreed between the City of Moulton and Lawrence County that since the property (located at 14329 Court Street) adjoins the property now owned by Lawrence County, it would be best utilized if it was donated to (the county).”
City Clerk Deroma Pepper said the resolution approving the donation also contends that plans to develop the property be brought to the Moulton Planning Commission for approval before those plans are implemented.
“They would still need city approval before any construction begins or anything,” she said on Monday.
District 5 Councilman Brent White said he was in favor of donating the property and felt the county commission’s aspirations for developing the property were in line with city officials’ hopes.
“The ultimate goal is to get that property on the square fixed up, looking nice and cleaned up. I feel like the county would want to work with us and realize the same goals,” White said.
District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch, whose district includes portions of Moulton, said the county is exploring developing the two properties into green space and events venue in the future.
“We are still in the very early stages of planning,” he said on Tuesday. “We’ve talked but haven’t nailed down any details. A common goal we can all agree on is a green space—a place for food trucks to park downtown; more of an outdoor park that would be beneficial to festivals and events on held on the square.”
Burch said plans to raze the former Willow Tree building may begin as early as this winter. He said the commission is exploring its options, including contracting out demolition to oversee the county road department take on the project.
“We’ll have to take down one building and fill in the hole next to it,” he explained, adding that asbestos abatement, if needed, could complicate the demolition phase and drive up the cost.
“Nothing is set in stone, and if asbestos becomes an issue, we can always explore grant funding options,” he said. “I feel very confident the road department will be able to begin in the winter. Once the building is demolished, we’ll be able to backfill the Court Street Grill property.”
A fire that started inside the Court Street Grill on April 22, 2019, destroyed the restaurant as well as two other buildings, which housed the businesses Deja Vu Salon and Tucker’s Accessory Tire and Auto, on the night of the blaze.
Three days after the fire was extinguished, a sidewall that once separated The Willow Tree from the Court Street Grill building, collapsed on the already heavily damaged antiques store. No injuries were reported from the fire.
The structures that housed the salon, the restaurant and the antiques store were built in the 1930s and contributed to the addition of the Moulton Square on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
According to Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle, the buildings were among 47 structures around the square added to the register, though at least ten have since been lost to natural disasters or torn down, including the four buildings lost in the 2019 fire.
Commissioners do not have an estimate on costs to develop the two Court Street properties. “There could be obstacles that cause us to change course, but we don’t foresee any issues,” Burch said, citing a volatile economy and supply chain shortages as other factors in determining project costs and scheduling.
As discussions for developing a green space continue, the commission is also awaiting bids to contract an interior restoration of the old courthouse across the street.
The former courthouse was eventually replaced with the Lawrence County Judicial and Administrative Center on Market Street in 2013. Last month, commissioners approved floor plans for the historic structure, which was built in 1936 and is located at the center of the city’s square.
While designing architect Bill Morace, of CMH Architects in Hoover, said it could be late January or early February before bids on the work are dealt out, Kelly Howard, construction manager with Martin & Cobey Construction Inc., of Athens, adds that it could take nearly two years to complete the project. He also predicts supply chain issues could slow the construction process.
“It could be late 2024 or even early 2025 before things are finished,” Howard told the commission in a July meeting. “Things like wood doors — it might take 12 to 16 weeks to get them. They’ll have to be ordered quickly and up front. You are then taking a chance of something happening during the construction that might have to be changed, and you already have it ordered.”
So far, the commission has spent more than $660,000 on the courthouse project, including $367,942 spent in 2015 to protect the building’s exterior, which is constructed of white limestone from Franklin County. The commission paid $294,814 to Gulf Services to gut the interior last fall.
Burch and Byrd said the unknown price tag will dictate what can be done for projects slated along the square, including courthouse renovations, a green space development and the potential for additional parking to be constructed downtown.
Currently plans are to see the County Commission offices, Lawrence County Industrial Development Board, county archives, commission on aging and the Lawrence County chapter of Veterans Affairs to relocate to the former courthouse. There’s also discussion of including the county’s United Way and coroner’s offices moved to the first and second floors of the historic courthouse.
According to approved design plans, the structure’s basement would be used for storage and the third floor would remain closed. Each of the courthouse’s floors are about 7,000 square feet.
Burch said the commission plans to sell the County Commission Annex, located on Alabama 157, once officers are moved to the restored building on the square.
