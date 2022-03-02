Moulton’s first Mardi Gras Parade raises $25,000 for local scholarship fund

Moulton couple Marvin and Elayne Jackson—the two responsible for forming the Byler Road Project and organizing Moulton’s inaugural Mardi Gras Parade—said they are overwhelmed after the success of the Mardi Gras event and fundraiser last weekend.
Despite frigid temperatures Friday night, crowds gathered along the parade route, which included portions of College, Main and Walnut streets, Somerville Avenue and Byler Road. The Jacksons said they knew of visitors from Florence, Killen, Madison, Athens, Hartselle and even some out-of-state family members who turned up for the parade.
“It was awesome. It turned out so much better than we expected,” Elayne Jackson said. “There was a great crowd and participation... It’s just unbelievable. We can’t thank the people enough.”
The event, including a crowning ceremony for Mardi Gras King and Queen on Thursday, raised around $25,000 for the Byler Road Project scholarship fund, the Jacksons said. The bulk of those funds were raised by the Mardi Gras court leading up to the parade.
According to the Jacksons, who co-own and operate The Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road, the Byler Road Project scholarship fund is the sole project driving the parade and other planned events for the area.
The scholarship will award at least two high school students from five Lawrence County high schools, including the Lawrence County Christian School, this year, the Jacksons said.
“We’ve always wanted to do something like this,” said Elayne. “Marvin and I planned on starting a scholarship fund ourselves, but we had lots of interest from other partners throughout the community.”
Marvin said scholarship awards and details are still being discussed, but students will likely be awarded varying amounts based on a competitive application process involving research of area history and the historical Byler Road.
Though the sole purpose of the organization is to raise funds for recurring scholarship awards each year, drawing attention to the Byler Road neighborhood and the area’s rich history is an added bonus of the project, the Jacksons explained.
“We have two historic churches right here, and the history of this building,” Elayne said, in the midst of preparing meals for a catered event from the Hot Spot restaurant’s kitchen on Monday. “There’s so much we have to offer in this county and in our city. This county has the potential to grow.”
In addition to learning about Moulton history, students pursuing the Byler Road Project scholarship will likely learn the history behind Byler Road, which was the first commissioned roadway in Alabama. Though the original route did not run through Moulton, students may learn more about Lawrence County and the city’s early history as they research the roadway that spanned from Lauderdale County south towards Tuscaloosa.
According to the Jacksons, the Byler Road Project recently donated books on the subject, written by local historian Joel Mize. The books were taken to local high school libraries to assist students with research on the history of Byler Road.
“We plan to make donations to R.A. Hubbard High School band and the Hazlewood (Lyrical) Dance Team,” he added.
The R.A. Hubbard High School band and the Hazlewood Dance team led the parade on Friday and were the only two school organizations to participate this year.
The Jacksons said the parade included several participants, including Grand Marshal Errek Jett, District 3 County Commissioner Kyle Pankey, District 4 Councilwoman Cassandra Lee, and other county and city leaders.
“We appreciate the support of the mayor and city council, the commission, and Sheriff Max Sanders. The mayor (Roger Weatherwax) and the police chief (Craig Knight) were awesome—helping with traffic and supporting our plans,” Elayne said. “We also want to thank Mylan Mitchell for donating crowns for our King and Queen and for donating to the scholarship fund.”
On Thursday, Feb. 24, the Byler Road Project crowned Jim Roberts and Ashley Biser as Mardi Gras King and Queen after the two raised the most funds among their competitors for the Byler Road Project scholarship fund.
Nominees for King and Queen also included Mitchell, Marvin Jackson, Billy Johnson, Savannah Johnson, Caren Stewart, Morgan Jones and Heather Hutto.
Following the parade, prizes for best float and two runners-up were awarded. The Byler Road Project won first place float, the Rendezvous Krewe was awarded second-place and the Krewe of Eleos won third, the Jacksons said.
“We want to thank all the contestants for their participation and all those Mardi Gras Court nominees for their work fundraising,” Elayne said. “We’re also thankful to our Byler Road Project committee for all their hard work and support.”
The Byler Road Project Committee is made up of the Jacksons, Jerome Thompson, Rhonda McDaniel, Mark Dutton, Anna and Hood Mullican, Christy Williams, Coty and Brittany Alred, and Taylor Hester.
The Jacksons said the committee is expected to meet in the next week to finalize plans for scholarship applications and to plan future events for the Byler Road Project.
“We’ve already had feedback and people asking about a summertime event,” Marvin said. “We want to keep the ball rolling while people are motivated and energetic to help.”
He said plans are to see the Mardi Gras parade return next spring, but the Byler Road Project committee will also plan other fundraising events for 2022. For more information about the Byler Road Project, or to stay up to date on future events, visit the organization’s Facebook page.
