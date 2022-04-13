More than 200 members came out Saturday to attend the Eighty-fifth Annual Meeting of the Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corporation.
The purpose of the JWEMC annual meeting is to update members on the business of their cooperative and to hold board member elections. The Board districts up for election this year were Districts 1, 2, and 3. Members were allowed to vote in person at the Annual Meeting or had the opportunity to vote with mail ballots sent to each member in March.
With 100 percent of the ballots counted, the results of this year's elections are as follows:
In District 1, incumbent Ricky Knouff ran unopposed and received 2,450 votes.
In District 2, incumbent Andrew McCay ran unopposed and received 2,498 votes.
In District 3, incumbent Joseph Dutton ran unopposed and received 2,516 votes.
After the meeting, 10 J.R. Knouff Scholarships for $2,000 were awarded. The scholarships were awarded to: Jackson Floyd, of UNA; Cooper McCay, of Mississippi State; Abigail Cook, of Huntingdon College; Kamery Johnson, of East Lawrence High School; Hunter Pangle, of Calhoun Community College; Joanie Lang, of UAH; Hayden Jordan, of East Lawrence High School; Makenzie Alexander, of Lawrence County High School; Baylee Dotson, of Athens State; David Randolph, of Athens State. Scholarship winners will receive a package by mail with instructions.
Ms. Vicki Morese of Moulton was the winner of the grand prize of $4,000 in gift cards for participating in this year's Board of Trustees election. Ten, $100 gift cards were also given away by of drawing of the registered members.
This year, to celebrate approaching 1,000 customers, FlashFiber internet also held a drawing of all the current customers and those who are awaiting installs. They gave away a 55-inch TCL smart television and the winner of the television was Millard Shelton of Trinity.
