Commission accepts $294,814 bid to begin restoration of historic courthouse

Plans to restore the historic courthouse on the Moulton square were set in motion this week after Lawrence County Commissioners accepted a $294,814 bid to demolish the interior of the building.
“We’ll be starting with a clean slate,” District 4 Commissioner Bobby Burch said on Thursday, explaining that black mold and asbestos issues require a gutting of the building that was constructed in 1936. He said the mold was caused by leaking drainage pipes that were encased inside the walls.
County Administrator Heather Dyar Rose said the commission accepted the lowest bidder, Gulf Services Inc. of Mobile, for the project. She said the commission had received three bids for the project—a $335,000 bid from Hardiman Remediation and a $437,000 bid from Montgomery Environmental.
She said Gulf Services will be set up and ready to work by Aug. 1.
“We’re glad about the price we got,” Commission Chairman Norman Pool said. “This is the first big step in renovating the old courthouse. Hopefully, it will be reopened in the next couple of years, or at least by early 2024.”
Construction Manager Kelly Howard, with Martin & Cobey Construction Inc. said he had expected bids of at least $400,000 due to the mold and asbestos. The Martin & Cobey construction consultant firm also oversaw the construction of the new courthouse that was opened in 2013 on Market Street.
Commissioners never planned for the old courthouse to sit vacant when the new building opened, but when International Paper announced the closure of its Courtland facility in September of 2013, taking 1,100 jobs with it, Burch said plans changed drastically.
County Commission records show an initial renovation plan laid out by commissioners in January 2013 were estimated at $1 million. The plan included the renovation of the first two floors, restoration of a portion of the basement, and a blueprint for the second-floor courtroom to be converted for the county’s commission chambers.
The commission spent $367,942 on the exterior, according to Howard in early 2015. A “move-in” proposal estimated to cost $608,420 was presented to the commission in December of 2014, but the proposal was later put on hold due to budgetary constraints with Lawrence County’s general fund.
District 3 Commissioner Kyle Pankey said the county has found firm financial footing since the commission was able to refinance a bond issue on the new courthouse with lower interest rates.
Commissioners have also cited an increase in online sales tax revenue, an increase in solid waste revenue, and careful budgeting have allowed the county revisit renovation discussions for the historic building.
Burch said Lawrence County also received $6.4 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. He said funds from the federal program can be used in renovation.
With construction costs up due to inflation during the COVID-19 pandemic, Burch said it is hard to say when interior renovations will begin. He said Gulf Service has a Nov. 15 deadline, and the demolition process should be completed by then.
Burch added that the project will not interfere with Lawrence County’s annual Christmas on the Square event.
Though no definite plans for the interior restoration have been laid out, Pankey said the commission plans to move county offices into the newly renovated building once work is complete.
The restored courthouse will eventually house the County Commission, the Industrial Development Board, Commission on Aging, United Way and coroner’s offices, commissioners said. The commission is also discussing moving the Lawrence County Archives into the historic courthouse. The Archives are currently located in the historic Bank of Moulton at the corner of Lawrence and Main streets.
“We want to get all these offices into one building, which will also be more convenient for citizens. When all Lawrence County offices are in the same building or within a block of the new courthouse, they will only have one place to come to conduct their business,” Pankey said. “We will sell the Annex and the old bank. The county will save on utilities and upkeep in having fewer buildings to maintain.”
Commissioners said the current annex building on Alabama 157, which houses the commission offices and the IDB, would be sold once the renovation work at the old courthouse is completed.
Burch and Pankey called the prospects of undertaking the restoration project “very exciting.”
“I can’t tell you how many people have asked me about renovating the old courthouse since I came into office,” Pankey, who is two years into his first term, said. “This is something we’ve discussed at length numerous times…Now that we’re more financially stable, we’re anxious to take this first step towards getting the courthouse renovated.”
