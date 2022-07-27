Moulton Police: Welfare check leads to one arrest, drug seizure

A Moulton man was arrested on drug charges after officers responded to a welfare check and discovered methamphetamine inside the residence last week, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Moulton officers responded to the call at a residence on Main Street, and while making contact with each person inside the home, officer Owens found drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a bedroom used by Rusty Wayne Mizell, 43, according to the report.
“After checking to make sure that everyone in the residence was well and not in need of any assistance, officer Owens began speaking with Mr. Mizell, who advised that he had a ‘loaded’ syringe that contained methamphetamine,” the report states.
Further investigation of the bedroom revealed two small baggies that together contained about 1.7 grams of methamphetamine and two water bongs used for smoking narcotics. Mizell stated that each of the items belonged to him, the report said.
Mizell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Lawrence County Jail without incident. His bond was set at $4,000.
