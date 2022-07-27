Moulton Police: Welfare check leads to one arrest, drug seizure

Mizell

A Moulton man was arrested on drug charges after officers responded to a welfare check and discovered methamphetamine inside the residence last week, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department. 

Moulton officers responded to the call at a residence on Main Street, and while making contact with each person inside the home, officer Owens found drug paraphernalia in plain view inside a bedroom used by Rusty Wayne Mizell, 43, according to the report. 

