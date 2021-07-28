Moulton seniors volunteer to clean historic McDonald Cemetery

Three Lawrence County High School seniors spent their Monday morning picking up trash, clearing weeds and overgrowth, mowing, raking leaves and cleaning headstones at a historic cemetery near downtown Moulton this week.
The three students, Steele Joiner, Katie Jett and Trace Terry, came up with the idea and contacted the Lawrence County History and Preservation Society and their local mayor for permission and direction in the project.
“I’d been sitting on the idea for a while and decided to act on it,” Joiner, who has an interest in history and a concern for preserving McDonald Cemetery, said.
Joiner said he knew Jett had experience in participating and leading community projects and volunteer efforts, so he reached out to her for help. He contacted LCHPS while she sought permission from the Moulton Council, they said.
The two students, joined by their classmate Terry, met LCHPS President Marvin Jackson and LCHP member Ann Britnell to begin working around 10 a.m. on Monday. Britnell and Jackson supervised and worked alongside the students into the afternoon.
“McDonald Cemetery looks so much better,” Britnell posted on social media following the workday. She said LCHPS gained some interest from other Lawrence County residents who requested to help clean up another historic cemetery in the county.
“We have so many historic cemeteries throughout the county, there’s just no way one group can maintain them all,” Britnell said on Monday. “Anyone interested in volunteering and helping with the effort can come to our meeting next Monday to discuss their ideas with the Society.”
The Preservation Society holds regular monthly meetings on the first Monday of each month, excluding holidays. The next LCHPS meeting will take place on Aug. 2 at The Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road in Moulton at 9 a.m.
