Renovations refresh historic Archives

Interior renovations of the Lawrence County Archives are nearing completion. The remodeling, which began at the end of July, was kickstarted after archivist Wendy Hazle noticed moisture seeping through the north wall of the historic building’s rear conference room.
Upon examination, Hazle and county maintenance workers realized brick lay beneath the layers of paint and plaster covering the wall. They agreed that the best course of action would be to remove the ancient plaster down to the brick.
After the building was constructed in 1939, the interior brick walls were covered in plaster. Eventually, a roof leak allowed water to drip down into the plaster. Though the leak was fixed, it ruined the plaster. The wall began to crumble.
Around 17 years ago, the walls were covered with latex paint to contain the problem. According to Mrs. Hazle, the solution worked; however, it did not prove long lasting.
Since 2009, thick, drooping bubbles have grown in the Archive walls where the underlying plaster sagged against the latex paint.
“Wads of plaster dust would build up, and it would pooch the paint out,” said Hazle. “Then if you touched it, it would open and all the dust would come out.” Though more temporary solutions were attempted, there was not a permanent fix.
Until now. Thanks to the hard work of Hazle and county maintenance workers Rodney Lowery and Keith Hamilton, only one wall remains under construction. The rest of the north wall was stripped to the brick, then clear coated for a sleek finish. The dry rotted window sills were replaced, and the cracked windows will follow.
With the plaster removed, the building gained a new, refreshed air. “I’m thrilled,” said Hazle. “It’s a huge difference.”
The remodeling allowed Hazle to rearrange the Archives to better serve the public. The lobby is now marked by open space rather than massive metal shelves, and two new guest desks stand under the lobby windows.
“I’m very pleased with the way it looks. I’m very happy,” said Hazle. “I wanted more space for displays – for things that people can see. Files and books are great, but people like to see things. So I wanted more room for that, and I got it.”
