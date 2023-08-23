Courtland welcomes speaker from Pond Spring Speaker Series

The town of Courtland had the honor of hosting a speaker from Joe Wheeler Pond Spring Speaker Series on Monday. The event, held at The Train Depot, drew eager residents and history enthusiasts who gathered to hear from Dr. Carolyn Crawford.
Crawford, the Director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area (MSNHA), illustrated the history of the National Heritage Area, when it was first chartered and what they do to promote the culture of the six counties that make up the area.
