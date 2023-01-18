Lady Justice: Waldrep sworn in

Waldrep’s family stood by her side as she was sworn in by Judge Terry.

After a years-long slog of campaigning, Callie Waldrep is officially the Presiding Court Judge of the 36th Circuit. Before a courtroom filled with supporters, Waldrep was sworn into her first term as the presiding/circuit judge shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. She was sworn in by District Judge Angela Terry. 

“I couldn’t have gotten here without a lot of you sitting in this room,” said Waldrep. “It took an army. It took a lot of hard work. And we did it.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.