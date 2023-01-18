Lady Justice: Waldrep sworn in

After a years-long slog of campaigning, Callie Waldrep is officially the Presiding Court Judge of the 36th Circuit. Before a courtroom filled with supporters, Waldrep was sworn into her first term as the presiding/circuit judge shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. She was sworn in by District Judge Angela Terry.
“I couldn’t have gotten here without a lot of you sitting in this room,” said Waldrep. “It took an army. It took a lot of hard work. And we did it.”
Waldrep said her journey to become judge started two years before she announced her campaign.
“For me, it’s been going on a long time,” said Waldrep. “Now, here I stand, still very much in awe that we did it; still very humbled by the fact that Lawrence County trusts me to do this job.”
Inside the crowded courtroom, where Waldrep previously practiced law as an attorney, a number of friends and colleagues spoke to Waldrep and her family. Attorney Jerome Thompson pledged to support Waldrep on behalf of the Bar Association.
“I know that there’s going to be a transition,” said Thompson. “The way you run the court will not be the way it was run by the judges who sat on the bench before you. And yet we are willing and going to adapt to whatever is needed.
“We’re so excited that you’re going to be efficient and welcoming to the bar, and that together we are going to bring justice to everyone.”
District Attorney Errek Jett served as Waldrep’s boss at the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office. He thanked Waldrep for her hard work in his office and commended her as an excellent choice to wear the black robe.
“You’re here, at such a time as this, to serve the people of the county,” said Jett. “We know there will be a learning curve, but we know, when it’s all said and done, that you’re going to be fair. And you’re certainly the right lady for the job.”
District Judge Angela Terry honored Waldrep for being the first female circuit judge in the circuit’s history.
“She is our fifth circuit judge and the first female,” said Terry. “Because of how our county (circuit) is composed, there is one circuit judge and one district judge. Because of that, the circuit judge is the presiding judge. She is our first female presiding judge. Now that needs recognition and to be honored.”
Terry warned Waldrep and her family of the demanding duties of the office.
“Your name has changed. Your first name is now Judge,” said Terry. “You will hear the word judge so much more than you ever hear the word Callie.
“Your name has changed forever. Your life is about to change forever.”
According to Terry, the judge’s robe is a heavy privilege – a reminder of responsibility to others.
“This robe is our symbol,” said Terry. “It has a weight to it. It is an honor to wear this robe; it is an honor to serve the people of this county.
“I know her work ethic, I know her knowledge of the law, I know her heart. I have no doubt that she is going to come into this job and be able to flourish in it.”
Waldrep takes up the robe after a long deliberation over whether or not to pursue the judge’s chair. Eventually, with her family’s support, she committed to campaigning to become the county’s fifth circuit judge.
Months of work on the campaign trail made Waldrep tired of the pursuit, yet encouragement from her husband, Chris Waldrep, helped her continue. At last, during an emotional election day last May, Waldrep defeated incumbent Circuit Judge Mark Craig to win the Republican nomination. She ran unopposed in the general election.
Following the ceremony, Judge Terry swore in Sheriff Max Sanders to his second term as the Lawrence County Sheriff. Waldrep swore in Terry to her third term as Lawrence County District Judge.
