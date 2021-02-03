Moulton man arrested for theft

A Moulton man has been arrested on theft charges, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Jeremy Lemmond, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, and charged with first degree theft of property, according to a Sheriff’s report.
The charges follow a burglary reported at Harmony Baptist Church in Hillsboro on Jan. 11, the Sheriff’s Office said. Lemmond was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
