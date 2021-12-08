Moulton man arrested on drug charges

A Moulton man was arrested on drug charges after more than 25 grams of methamphetamine was confiscated from his vehicle on Sunday, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Allan Keel, 42, is charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute, first-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arrest comes after patrol deputies pulled Keel over in the Trinity area of Lawrence County and had “probable cause to search the vehicle,” a report from the Sheriff’s Office said. “During the search of the vehicle, a large quantity of illegal Narcotics and a firearm was located.”
Keel was transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
