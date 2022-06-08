Moulton Council approves bonuses

In a regular council meeting Monday night, Moulton Council approved to pay $16,976 in retirement bonuses to former city employees.
Mayor Roger Weatherwax said the one-time bonuses will help retirees pay for rising costs in groceries, prescription medication and gasoline.
Funds to pay the one-time bonuses will come from the city’s retirees account, the general fund and various department funds, according to which department eligible former employees worked under, according to City Accountant Emily Farris.
According to the Alabama Retired State Employees Association and the Alabama Public Employees Advocacy League, the estimated cost to fund the bonus was calculated at $2 per month or $24 per year multiplied by the years of creditable service. Payouts are based on the number of years employees worked for the City of Moulton.
The bonuses will be distributed in October to former employees who retired prior to March 1, ARSEA/APEAL stated in a letter to Moulton officials.
In Monday night’s meeting, Council members also approved lighting upgrades on fire trucks and the purchase of 13 sections of fire hose for the Moulton Fire & Rescue Department.
Fire Chief Brian Phillips said the cost to the city to replace lighting on the trucks would be $1,496 after his department received a $13,500 community development grant.
The estimated cost for fire hose replacements totaled $11,466, Phillips said.
In other business, Council members also approved an $8,771.18 purchase order for supplies for the Water Department; invoices from Quality Paving totaling $11,340 for paving projects with the Moulton Wastewater, Water, Gas and Street departments; and the purchase of a $300,000 garbage truck to be paid out of the city’s sanitation fund.
Council members also approved a project proposal from Underwater Construction Corporation (UCC), a general contractor based in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, for inspection and cleaning of two inoperable sluice gates at Sinking Creek Reservoir. The project is expected to cost $6,732.
All Council members were present on Monday.
Moulton Council members will hold a work session on Monday, June 13, to discuss Moulton Fire Department’s ISO rating.
The next Council meeting is set for Monday, June 20 at 5 p.m. Weatherwax said a work session will follow the next regular meeting to discuss water plant upgrades.
