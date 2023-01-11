Local activist Calvin Lee called for a greater emphasis on diversity during the Monday, Jan. 9 board of education meeting. Lee questioned whether it was mandatory for the school system to publish part time job openings prior to making a hire.

“Diversity is low,” said Lee. “I think we have 25 Afro-American teachers; I think 300-something Whites.

