Local activist Calvin Lee called for a greater emphasis on diversity during the Monday, Jan. 9 board of education meeting. Lee questioned whether it was mandatory for the school system to publish part time job openings prior to making a hire.
“Diversity is low,” said Lee. “I think we have 25 Afro-American teachers; I think 300-something Whites.
“I continue to ask: What kind of a plan do we have in place to recruit Afro-Americans?”
Lee wanted to see the board “make an attempt” to hire more Black teachers.
“Y’all don’t understand diversity, the importance of it” said Lee. “But it works. And kids need that in their lives. But what you’re going to have to do to enforce that type of behavior – you’re just going to have to enforce it.”
Lee said he will continue to push for more diversity. He believes it’s what is right for everybody in Lawrence County.
During his monthly report, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said construction on the Board of Education meeting room should hopefully conclude by the February 6 board meeting.
Smith thanked Adam Daniel and the maintenance crew for working on Christmas to fix leaks that occurred during the flash freeze. The crew fixed approximately 30 pipe leaks between Christmas and New Year’s.
Board member Shannon Terry paused Smith’s report to acknowledge his work to stop the water leaks.
“Those leaks Christmas day, Superintendent was out working to fix those,” said Terry. “A lot of bad publicity or negative publicity gets out there pretty quickly, but our superintendent took time away from his family to be out there trying to help with the water leaks so that we didn’t have to call in the maintenance people on Christmas day to be away from their families.
“So kudos to him for jumping out there and helping. That shows that you have a heart for the kids and a heart for the system to do something like that. We appreciate it.”
The damaged pipe will be replaced with new PEX expanding pipe to avoid future leaks.
Smith mentioned that they are working to implement a “Ready to Work” class in the school system.
“One of the things I hear as I go throughout the community is students don’t have certain life skills,” said Smith. “They don’t know how to balance a checkbook, they don’t know how to do certain things. And we would like to make a class [to address that].”
Smith also announced that the district is up to four mental health counselors, and they expect to add another soon.
Lastly, the superintendent believes contract issues regarding the Coliseum demolition are almost ironed out. He expects demolition to take place sometime in the next two weeks.
The board approved all agenda items, including: out of state leave/parental personal vehicle field trips (Ex. Away games during baseball season.); school contracts (Ex. A new HVAC system for East Lawrence Middle School.); leasing the R.A. Hubbard school site to North Courtland, and approving new substitute teachers.
The next board meeting is Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:00 p.m.
