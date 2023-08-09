Community kickstarts new school year with prayer walk

For nearly a decade, hundreds of community members, students, and parents gathered for a prayer walk organized by First Priority of Decatur, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Campus Missionaries who can spread the love of Christ throughout their school. The event, which encompassed every school within the Lawrence County School District, aimed to seek blessings and guidance over the upcoming year.
“First Priority has been heavily involved in our school system for years and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved. We’ve seen it grow throughout the years—and especially within the last year. It’s really good to see that we have so many people in our county that show up to make a positive impact on our students,” commented Board of Education Member Shanon Terry.
The walk took place on August 6th and saw participants from all over Lawrence County come together to uplift their schools. The event’s organizers emphasized the importance of community support and the positive impact it can have on the lives of the students.
Executive Director of First Priority of Greater Decatur, Larry Franks, remarked, “The Prayer Walk grows every year. Prayer is key. It reminds me of the boy in Danville—those kids are going back to school without one of their classmates and will need that support. We just pray God’s blessings on the new school year and there’s so much that goes into a new school year that doesn’t happen on the actual campus.”
Participants assembled at each school’s main location where they’d hung a poster stating, “This campus was covered in prayer by your community”. Afterwards, everyone in attendance is encouraged to sign the poster which is later given to the principal of the school as a reminder to students and staff alike that they are supported.
To learn more about ways to get involved with other events, please contact First Priority Decatur through their website www.fpdecatur.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.