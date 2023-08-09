Community kickstarts new school year with prayer walk

The prayer walk is aimed to seek blessings and guidance over the school year.

For nearly a decade, hundreds of community members, students, and parents gathered for a prayer walk organized by First Priority of Decatur, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering Campus Missionaries who can spread the love of Christ throughout their school. The event, which encompassed every school within the Lawrence County School District, aimed to seek blessings and guidance over the upcoming year.

“First Priority has been heavily involved in our school system for years and I’ve been lucky enough to be involved. We’ve seen it grow throughout the years—and especially within the last year. It’s really good to see that we have so many people in our county that show up to make a positive impact on our students,” commented Board of Education Member Shanon Terry. 

