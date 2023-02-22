The Moulton Police Department recently arrested two men wanted for fraud and identity theft. The men, originally from Miami, Fla., were linked to over $200,000 in lost Tractor Supply merchandise.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, MPD received report of two men at the Moulton Tractor Supply who were known by loss prevention investigators. The investigators identified the men via remote store video. They believed them to be the same individuals who had previously engaged in identity theft and credit card fraud in other Tractor Supply stores.
Officers Epifanio (Murphy) Dejoya and Scott Christy were dispatched to the call. They were able to detain the two men prior to any transactions occurring inside the store.
After detaining the individuals, Cpt. Russell Graham was called to the store. Discussions with a loss prevention investigator in Nashville helped confirm the investigator’s suspicions about the men’s identities.
Officers searched the men and found marijuana. They were arrested for second degree possession of marijuana (marijuana for personal use).
After another interview with the men, one received further charges. Patrick Daniel was charged with three counts of second degree possession of a forged instrument.
Both men made bond on their charges.
According to a department press release, Moulton is no longer involved in the case.
The release stated, “Due to the complexity of this investigation, Cpt. Graham referred the remainder of the case to the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Huntsville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.