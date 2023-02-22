The Moulton Police Department recently arrested two men wanted for fraud and identity theft. The men, originally from Miami, Fla., were linked to over $200,000 in lost Tractor Supply merchandise.

On Sunday, Feb. 12, MPD received report of two men at the Moulton Tractor Supply who were known by loss prevention investigators. The investigators identified the men via remote store video. They believed them to be the same individuals who had previously engaged in identity theft and credit card fraud in other Tractor Supply stores.

