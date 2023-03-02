Mt. Hope chickens are pets with benefits

Kristi and Proncey Robertson always seem to have a project of some kind going on at their Mount Hope farm. Last year they worked on a kitchen remodel, the year before Proncey finished a large workshop. This year, partially due to the 60% rise in the price of eggs, they designed what turned out to be a ‘chicken condo’ rather than the usual chicken coop. “I love all animals,” said Kristi, “But I’ve never had an animal with “benefits” until now.
“Everything else I have has to be fed and gives nothing back, physically.”
Kristi has had a lama, horses, goats, dogs and cats, wounded birds, rabbits and just about every kind of stray imaginable, but these are her first ‘designer’ chickens. “They all bring me happiness and keep me company,” she explained. “And I think the Polish chickens are pretty and just different with their Big Hair,” she laughed.
The Robertson’s are enjoying eating the eggs, sharing with family and say that they may eventually sell some.
Raising chickens is not all fun and good breakfast provider’s, they also require some special attention. Chickens are favorites of many varmints that love devouring both the eggs and the chickens. The couple has to watch vigilently for snakes, foxes, raccoons, coyotes, hawks, skunks, eagles, and all manner of wildlife. “You have to keep them safe from all predators,” Kristi stressed. “In addition to that we have to keep them dry and feed them good. ”
If properly cared for, chickens will provide you with hours of entertainment! The couple recently installed a ‘chicken cam” to catch all of the antics their chickens get up to.
“They each truly have their own personality,” Kristi laughed.
The Robertson’s coop is 8x8 with a 10x30 completely enclosed run. Kristi has even decorated the interior with poultry-related artwork and special designer nesting boxes. Not to mention the picnic table outside where the Polish chickens dine on locally made feed, and work out on exercise equipment made by Proncey.
The chickens are currently fed a local-made feed but Kristi (starting another project!) is looking into making/mixing her own feed, and possibly even fermenting some. “My latest experiment is sprouting lentil seeds in a jar for four days and giving them this as a treat,” she said.
Currently the flock is only the three Polish hens, but the Robertson’s plan to increase the flock to around 10-15 by May.
One thing is for sure, these eggs might not be any different than other home-raised chickens, but these hens are sure pampered! Do happy chickens produce more eggs? The verdict is still out on that!
Egg prices have risen more than any item in the Consumer Price Index for almost a year. While the CPI has been up an average of 7%, egg prices have jumped at a rate ten times that. Eggs prices in New York City, one of the most expensive cities in the world, have reached $9.99 per dozen.
Egg consumption in the US averages 277 per person. So, Americans spend an average of $250 a year on eggs. That sounds like very little. However, a middle-class family that has to cover the cost of transportation, housing, clothing, food, and other daily expenses will find eggs challenging to afford.
Many people, especially in rural areas have turned to raising their own chickens because of this rise in the cost of eggs.
