Mt. Hope chickens are pets with benefits

Kristi has learned the different personalities of each chicken, which are now pets rather than just egg providers.

Kristi and Proncey Robertson always seem to have a project of some kind going on at their Mount Hope farm. Last year they worked on a kitchen remodel, the year before Proncey finished a large workshop. This year, partially due to the 60% rise in the price of eggs, they designed what turned out to be a ‘chicken condo’ rather than the usual chicken coop. “I love all animals,” said Kristi, “But I’ve never had an animal with “benefits”  until now.

“Everything else I have has to be fed and gives nothing back, physically.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.