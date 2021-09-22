Moulton woman arrested for breaking and entering vehicle

A Moulton woman is in the Lawrence County Jail on theft charges after officers received a complaint from Pickens Avenue that alleged the woman was sitting inside another resident's car, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Elizabeth Sue Owens, 27, of County Road 328, is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and fourth-degree theft of property, according to the report.
On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Moulton officers responded to a complaint from a resident who went to their vehicle to leave for work and discovered a woman “sitting in the car with a blanket over her head,” the report said.
“The woman exited the car and left the residence. A short time later, officers received another call on Pickens Avenue of a suspicious woman on someone’s porch,” the report states.
At the second residence, Sergeant Casey Baker identified the woman—who matched the description of the person described in the previous complaint and was still in possession of the blanket from the car—as Owens.
Further investigation revealed that Owens was in possession of a cell phone that also belonged to the victim who first called for assistance. Baker obtained arrest warrants for Owens, who was located on Saturday by the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and arrested by Moulton officer Jon Zech.
Each of the stolen items were returned to their owner, according to the report.
As of Tuesday, Owens remained in the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $1,800, according to jail records.
