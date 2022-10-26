On Tuesday, November 1, the Lawrence County Interagency Council will host a free Health and Wellness Fair for all citizens of Lawrence County. It will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church (11450 Hwy 33) from 9:00-11:00 a.m.
The event will include health screenings and other valuable wellness information and organizations. Additionally, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force will be there to take expired or unused medications and the Good Samaritan Pantry will be there taking up food donations. There will be door prizes and games included in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.