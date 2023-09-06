Tech school hosts annual career expo for local high school students

Lawrence County Tech School hosted their annual Career Expo last week. The event, held at Lawrence County High School, brought together students from grades 10th and 12th, exposing them to a wide array of career opportunities and possibilities.
The Career Expo Day was filled with information and exploration for the attending students. It featured an impressive lineup of speakers, workshops, and interactive exhibits from various industries, giving young minds a glimpse into the world of potential careers awaiting them after graduation.
Wriley Ritch, a 10th grader at LCHS stated that, “It was a great opportunity to explore every possible career, especially the ones in need.”
The Expo boasted participation from colleges, industries, labor unions/apprenticeships, business, and military who generously shared their insights and experiences with the students.
The Career Expo received enthusiastic feedback from both students and participants. Herschel Osborn, a senior at LCHS explained, “It was a great opportunity for everybody to learn new things and see future jobs that they may want to do.”
The commitment to preparing students for the world beyond high school was evident throughout the expo and the event’s success underscores the school’s dedication to not only providing quality education but also equipping students with the knowledge and resources needed to make informed career choices.
