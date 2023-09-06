Tech school hosts annual career expo for local high school students

Representatives set up tents in the LCHS gymnasium for the annual career expo.

Lawrence County Tech School hosted their annual Career Expo last week. The event, held at Lawrence County High School, brought together students from grades 10th and 12th, exposing them to a wide array of career opportunities and possibilities.

The Career Expo Day was filled with information and exploration for the attending students. It featured an impressive lineup of speakers, workshops, and interactive exhibits from various industries, giving young minds a glimpse into the world of potential careers awaiting them after graduation.

