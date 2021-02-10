Lawrence educators participate in sensory training for young readers

Teachers across the Lawrence County School District participated in a week-long Orton Gillingham training last week, according to the school system.
Orton Gillingham is a multi-sensory teaching approach to literacy, which encourages educators to incorporate components sight, hearing, touch and movement to help students connect language to letters and words.
"After this week, almost all of our K-3 teachers and special teachers have been through this training," the school system shared to social media on Friday. Organizers said the training was held at Moulton Baptist Church to allow for safe social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system also thanked Old Town Creek Baptist Church, Cornerstone Church and Pleasant Grove Baptist Church for their part in ensuring successful training sessions throughout the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.