Jackson House hosts successful fall fundraiser, announces raffle winner

Though the Jackson House Foundation experienced some upset in planning annual fundraisers earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-profit organization said its fall fundraiser was a success.
The Foundation hosted a BBQ and Bake Sale event at the historic house in Moulton on Friday and Saturday. JHF Director Tammy Roberts said 48 BBQ butts prepared by Auburn’s former football star, Pat Johnson, were sold out on both days of the event.
“We had 30 baked goods donated,” Roberts said. “We sold out of the butts both days and sold out at the bake sale. I would like to thank everyone who volunteered to bake cakes and pies, and I’d like to thank everyone who purchased items from us.”
Roberts also announced the winner of an Oil Painting Raffle the Foundation began in the spring. Rebecca Smith, of Moulton, won the 16-by-20-inch oil painting by local artist Carol Terry. The painting, which is winner’s choice, is valued at $300.
Roberts said Smith’s name was drawn from raffle tickets at the Jackson House at the end of the fundraiser on Saturday evening. She said a total of 1,160 tickets were purchased for at least a $1 donation during the raffle sale.
The JHF committee began planning for its BBQ sale and raffle earlier this year in place of an annual Spring Celebration the non-profit had to cancel in April due to the coronavirus. The Foundation usually holds several fundraising events each year to benefit renovations and upkeep at the historic Jackson House.
The Jackson House Foundation was formed in 2011 to refurbish and preserve the historic Jackson House in Moulton and relies on fundraising and grants to pays bills and maintain the house.
The historic Jackson House was built by Judge William Kumpe in the late 1800s. It was later converted to a restaurant owned by the Clark Weatherwax family, who then donated it to the City of Moulton. The house was moved in the 1980s to its present location, at 119 College Street, near Lawrence County High School.
For more information about the Jackson House or the Foundation’s fundraising events, call Tammy Roberts at 256-566-6427, or visit the Jackson House Foundation’s Facebook page.
