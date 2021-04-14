LC agents assist in Tuscumbia drug raid. More than $120,000 worth of meth, marijuana seized

The Lawrence County Drug Task Force, an investigative agency formed within the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, assisted in a North Alabama drug raid last week that saw the arrest of a Franklin County man and more than $120,000 in drugs seized, according to reports.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigators said about 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales and drug packaging materials were confiscated following an extensive investigation into drug trafficking complaints, according to a news release.
The investigation led to the arrest of Hunter Reid Hulsey, 31 of Russellville, on Wednesday, April 7. Hulsey faces drug trafficking charges along with other expected charges, according to ALEA.
Reports said ALEA’s Region E Drug Enforcement Task Force obtained and served two search warrants in Tuscumbia last week leading up to the arrest. It was at a warehouse near Alabama 72 and at a storage locker at a facility near 6th Street in Tuscumbia where the drugs were found, according to the report.
Investigators said enough methamphetamine was confiscated in the raid for 1,120 single doses of the drug. The quantity of meth seized has an estimated street value of $112,000.
Hulsey was found in possession of about 4 ounces of meth and had a handgun when he was arrested in Franklin County, according to authorities.
Assisting members of the Region E Drug Task Force include ALEA SBI, the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the 25th Judicial DA’s office, and Russellville Police Department. The Tuscumbia Police Department also assisted in investigations, according to the report.
“Our participation in this task force helps mitigate the flow (of drugs) to our county,” Lawrence Sheriff Max Sanders shared on social media following the drug raid. “I’m proud of our task force members.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.