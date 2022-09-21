Lawrence County DHR’s director, Markita McLemore, and worker, Lisa Alexander, will have a booth set up at the Lawrence County Preservation Society's annual Harvest Festival this Friday, September 24th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for foster parent recruitment. The festival will be located in downtown Moulton, on the square.
The DHR booth will be set up so that information can be provided to those interested on how to become a foster parent. This will include an application and other needed information.
