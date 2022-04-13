Kerry Goode honored with Courage Award

Town Creek's Kerry Goode was honored last week in Tuscaloosa at the inaugural ceremony of the prestigious Vivian Malone Courage Award. Goode is the first recipient of the award which honors people who have shown exceptional courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds.
Goode, who was a star on Alabama's Crimson Tide team, has ALS, which has immobilized him, yet he continues to encourage people with his faith, determination and his inspirational writings.
In his acceptance speech, he reminds the audience that it takes a village to make his life possible. "I've been blessed to have a village, a school, a town and a family that has nurtured and supported me my entire life. This is only a sample size of my life."
He recognized his family for their ability to help him breathe in courage and breathe out despair, to be committed to continuing no matter what lies ahead.
"ALS has given me the opportunity to show my children how to face adversity when the odds are against you, the doctors gave me two years to live in 2015. To which I say, "You don't know me and my God."
He credited people like Autherine Lucy, James Hood, Vivian Malone, and Wilber Jackson, the first African American students/graduates/athletes of the University of Alabama, as paving the road with their courage, "Because of them my foot and hand prints are enshrined at the Denny Chimes Walk of Fame. They did the heavy lifting. They kicked open the doors and opened the holes for me to run through." Goode played for the Crimson Tide from 1983-1987, and went on to play for the NFL.
Goode closed with these words, "Courage is calling. Answer it... Take the next step. Your road has been paved and the foundation has been laid. Now it's time for you to act."
Kerry Goode, along with his brothers, Chris and Pierre Goode, is the founder of the Goode Foundation which is committed promoting knowledge and awareness of ALS, to helping people with ALS, and to helping fund research for a cure.
