Registration now open for Alabama Extension’s Spring 2022 Master Gardener program

Do you love plants? Do you enjoy learning? Then you are a great candidate for the Master Gardener Intern Training Program! You do not have to be a garden expert, just come with a desire to learn and grow!
The Alabama Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is an educational volunteer-recruitment program offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Volunteers work with Alabama Extension to provide their communities reliable, relevant and reachable gardening information and education opportunities.
Classes in the training program include home lawns, trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers and vegetable gardening. Extension specialists, agents, local specialists, and certified Master Gardeners will teach the courses.
The 15-week Master Gardener training course is available online via Zoom with hands-on afternoon sessions in Florence with Northwest Master Gardener Interns available. You do not have to watch the sessions live – using CANVAS you can watch the sessions when it is convenient for you – but you do need to watch them and take the quizzes to graduate.
Participants in the Master Gardener Course are required to report 50 hours of volunteer service within a year of completing the course in order to become certified. After which, certified Master Gardeners need to complete 25 hours of volunteer service to continue their certification.
In Lawrence County there are several ongoing projects that need assistance – from helping with the landscaping at the library, to designing and manning a booth at the Farmers Fall Festival this October.
The deadline to register for the Spring training series is January 23.
The Spring intern training will start on Feb. 3. Each class day will have a morning (9:30-11:30 a.m.) and afternoon portion (1:00-2:30 p.m.). The fee is $200. The fee includes a Master Gardener book and Master Gardener t-shirt.
Once you complete the course and community service hours, you will be certified and receive a badge and have the opportunity to join an area association.
Lawrence County recently formed an Association and are looking forward to having new members. Because the Lawrence County Association is new many of our Master Gardener graduates have joined the Morgan County Association as well. The Master Gardener program allows for membership in multiple associations.
If you have internet connection issues, you are welcome to use technology in the Lawrence County Office to attend the classes. In addition, per appointment you will have the opportunity to meet up with local Master Gardeners who can assist you through the class.
Register online at http://www.aces.edu/go/mastergardener.
If you have questions, please give Lucy Edwards, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds a call at 334-329-1672 or Donna Shanklin, County Extension Coordinator Lawrence County at call at 256-974-2464.
