A two-vehicle accident on Monday has claimed the life of a Trinity man, according to a report from Alabama state troopers.
Timothy Charles Wynn, 58, was killed when the 2002 Honda Passport he was driving crossed the center line of County Road 87 and collided head-on with a 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the report from Senior Trooper Gregory Corble said.
Wynn was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The accident occurred around 5:25 p.m. about eight miles east of Moulton, the report said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency continues the investigation.
