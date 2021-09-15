The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office collected approximately 22 pounds of prescription medication during a Drug Take Back event held in Moulton on Friday. The Drug Take Back was held in conjunction with Lawrence County Shred Day, hosted by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama, and allowed participants to safely discard unused or unwanted prescription medication, organizers said. “Thank you to all the sponsors, participants and supporters of this successful event,” the Sheriff’s Department posted to social media following the event.
Lawrence Sheriff’s Office collects 22 pounds of medication during Drug Take Back event
