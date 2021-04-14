Courtland’s Third Thursdays begin this week

Following a year of social distancing and health mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Courtland is bringing back some of the historic town’s outdoor community events beginning with its Third Thursday Slowdown in C-Town.
The monthly event, originally organized by the late historian, Lisa Pace, will be promoted by Greg Pace and the Town of Courtland, according to Mayor Linda Peebles.
“This event isn’t just for residents of Courtland, it’s for anyone,” Peebles said. “We will be outside and can easily maintain social distancing. Everyone can bring their own picnic and socialize as they feel comfortable. Everyone is invited.”
The first Third Thursday town gathering will kick off at 6 p.m.
“Bring a picnic style meal, a blanket or lawn chair, and enjoy our beautiful town once again,” Pace announced on Facebook last week. “Mark your calendar and tell your friends. It’s back!”
The Third Thursday Slowdowns take place in downtown Courtland every third Thursday of the month and features a new theme or event each month. For April, the Third Thursday will feature live music from Blayne McCafferty and other musical guests, according to Pace.
The free public event will mark the first cautious step the town takes towards returning to “normalcy,” Peebles said. Also happening this month, she said Courtland will participate in Alabama’s April Walking Tour program and showcase the town’s historic district on Saturday, April 24.
Walking Tours began in Lawrence County this month with a tour in Mt. Hope, and saw a second tour in Moulton last Saturday. All tours begin at 10 a.m. each Saturday of the month and are occurring in historic towns throughout the state throughout April. For more information or to see a list of other participating communities, visit https://tourism.alabama.gov.
The success of Courtland’s spring outdoor events could determine a summer schedule of community events for later in the year. Other annual events the town hopes to see revived include Picnic in the Park and a summer fun run, hosted by the Courtland Community Revitalization Committee. The Town of Courtland also plans to host its annual Classic Car Show downtown in October to benefit the town’s Public Library.
For more information, or to keep up with local events, visit the Town of Courtland Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.