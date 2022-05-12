Lawrence investigators searching for missing Trinity teen

Lawrence County authorities are searching for a missing Trinity teen after she reportedly escaped from a Montgomery facility more than a week ago.
Kylie Boyd escaped a juvenile detention center on May 3 and was last spotted in Morgan County, according to Sheriff Max Sanders.
“She’s been missing about eight days. We are actively following up on information and continuing investigations at this time,” Sanders said on Thursday.
Social media posts from the girl’s family members say Boyd may need medical attention.
Anyone with additional information is urged to call the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department at 256-974-9291, or contact their local Law Enforcement Agency.
