Lawrence County produces top NASA specialist; The story of the rise of a young NASA go-getter

From left:  Jeremy Hansen of Canada, Victor Glover, Reid Wiseman, Christina Koch - all 3 USA and Johnny Frank pictured in the middle.

Part 2, continued from last week.

Last week Johnny Frank had just gotten laid off at Teledyne where he was doing mass properties for Teledyne Brown, due in part to the fact that the program was on indefinite hold due to the Challenger disaster. But as his luck, or should we say blessings, would have it, just about the same time he was asked to come to work for NASA as a part of their: Return to Flight” incentive.

