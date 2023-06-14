Lawrence County produces top NASA specialist; The story of the rise of a young NASA go-getter

Part 2, continued from last week.
Last week Johnny Frank had just gotten laid off at Teledyne where he was doing mass properties for Teledyne Brown, due in part to the fact that the program was on indefinite hold due to the Challenger disaster. But as his luck, or should we say blessings, would have it, just about the same time he was asked to come to work for NASA as a part of their: Return to Flight” incentive.
The Challenger disaster was an incredible blow for the space program, but at the same time it offered windows that allowed a different prospective into what could be done to insure that it never happened again. The group went to work on those safety measures with a laser focus on prevention and future safety measures.
There was no margin for error, everything had to be exact. At that young age, he was tasked with leading the Mass properties for a couple of Shuttle missions. At one point, he had to present his work project to the managers of the program on which he was working. As they left the meeting one of them turned and said to him, “Your work better not be wrong.”
While he had always exhibited a drive for excellence, it was during that time at Teledyne Brown where the need for precision and exicitude took on an even greater meaning. Lives would be affected by whether the math was done correctly.
Stephenson was plugging his calculations into a computer for an upcoming Shuttle mission at the very time the Space Shuttle Challenger experienced disaster losing her crew. He noted that their computer room fell terribly quiet, all eyes on the mission monitor. Everyone in that room knew that it was a bad day and each person felt a level of personal responsibility, even if that wasn’t the mission we were working on at that moment.
Stephenson was called to work for NASA in December of 1986 as a systems engineer in their “Return to Flight” hiring efforts. He was just 23 years old at the time he was brought aboard. There were only a few people his age on the Redstone Arsenal. Most of the NASA team worked for contractors.
That memory of Challenger was fuel enough, as if it hadn’t been before, for the perfectionist in JF to kick into high gear. The boy who never settled for a “B” in middle school was now in the hot seat.
You have only to look at what followed to know that the pressure of his position only fueled his desire to improve and expand any task he was presented with.
As his work ethic and his diligence and dedication to safety and precision preceded him, he was included in such high profile projects as working on the software for the space shuttle, doing data flow analysis, “They let me figure out what would break it,” he said. “Given the speed with which decisions must be made in space, we would program the flight timelines for mission operations,” he explained.
As a part of his early work at NASA, he would run various mission scenarios to identify flaws in the software programming so that they could make corrections.
Later he was a Systems Engineer, incorporating people with the hardware.
As his reputation for perfection grew, so did his responsibilities. And remember, he is barely 30 years old. He was promoted to Engineering and Business Management, making sure that the best people were in the right positions and that the engineering work in support of NASA projects were being delivered on time and within budget.
In 2003, another tragedy struck NASA and Stephenson would support that recovery effort through his first assignment at NASA Headquarters in Washington DC. Following the Columbia disaster, he led NASA’s effort to conduct a safety week focused on taking the lessons from the loss of Columbia and her crew for applicability across the entire agency. As a result, Stephenson was also a contributing author for the book “Organization at the Limit: Lessons from the Columbia Disaster,” which extracts lessons from the Space Shuttle Columbia accident for application in high-risk organizations.
One of the hardest things about working with the space program is that by necessity it is somewhat political, dependent on Presidential priority and congressional funding. “It’s always better to be red, white and blue than red or blue,” he said with a touch of humor. It takes years to develop these complicated projects and they are always full of challenges, so insuring the constancy of purpose is critical in spite of changing political influence. In other words, NASA is always having to justify its budget and its value across different presidential administrations since it does take time to develop rockets and scientific instruments.
During his tenure at NASA, he would meet several presidents, including George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, as well as Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.
He also met with many senators and congressmen /women, and a whole roster of political appointees who had positions that included the space program.
He mentioned that Pence was one who stood out in his memory as being very knowledgeable of the space program and curious about its current projects. “All of them seemed to be supportive of the space program. Vice President Pence’s role as VP required him to chair the National Space Council and he was extremely interested in making sure that the United States returns to the moon and maintains international leadership in space,” Stephenson recalled.
“Space is the high ground and the US has to demonstrate our leadership in space as other countries are seeking their own aspirations, some for military reasons,” Stephenson explained. “VP Pence had a profound curiosity around space and faith. This current Administration is also very supportive of our return to the moon,” Stephenson.added.
“NASA was created to explore space, not for military reasons, but President Kennedy certainly recognized that space was the high ground,” Stephenson said. “He used NASA to gain superiority of that high ground as a demonstration of superiority, not for war but to thwart the need for war,” he explained.
“It has challenged my thinking about the possibilities of the future, seeing the space shuttle 250 miles above the earth and now we are even talking about having motels in space,” he shook his head, indicating the need to think outside the status quo and into the future.
As time went on he would work on more and more projects that are now famous milestones in the history of the space industry.
Those milestones include his work on the James Webb Space Telescope, “With the launch of JWST on December 25, 2021, NASA set out on a mission to study the earliest stars and look further into the universe than the human eye has ever been able to see,” said Stephenson, who still sounded fascinated that such a thing was possible.
In his current role as Deputy Associate Administrator for NASA Communications, he leads the planning of all communication activities for that mission including setting in on the operations call on Christmas morning. “For me personally, I shared the thoughts of our NASA Administrator when we talked about the uniqueness of seeing that mission launch on Christmas morning to study the universe in context of Psalm 19:1 “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”
“It’s pretty special to launch something that is opening the eyes of the world to God’s great creation,” he said, evident awe in his voice at the thought.
More recently he worked on something you might have seen take place in real time on television, Artemis 1 “With the launch of Artemis 1 on November 16, 2022, NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built (Apollo’s Saturn V was capable of 7.5 million pounds of thrust, Space Shuttle was 7.8 million lbs of thrust, SLS 8.8 million lbs of thrust) and once again put the US ahead in the space race by sending a rocket 298,565 miles from planet earth and 38,000 miles on the other side of the moon,” he described the event. “In doing so, we broke the record set by Apollo 13 and we took the first step in our return of humans to the moon and ultimately to Mars.” Stephenson led the source board efforts that produced the Avionics for that flight while working at Marshall Space Flight Center. He then led the communications for that effort while at NASA Headquarters in his current role.
He has been able to see more in his life that most of us ever will, except in the movies. He was the site lead for Vice President Pence when he came to Huntsville in 2017, and he had the opportunity to speak to Whirlpool Corporations Top 100.
“I even got to bowl in the White House,” he quipped.
Not everyone he comes into contact with shares JF’s view on how the world was formed. His work life at NASA brought him in contact with scientists, astrophysicists, astronauts, politicians and other highly qualified professionals who are often at odds with some of the discoveries of science versus the theory of Creation.
Next week read the incredible story of this home town guy’s rise within the ranks of NASA and the way his faith has sustained and propelled him through it all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.