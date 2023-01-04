Flash freeze floods Owens museum

The museum’s historic artifacts were not harmed in the flood.

At 2:01 p.m. on Christmas Day, maintenance supervisor Heather Johnson arrived at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. Though it was Christmas, the weekend freeze required Johnson to make sure the museum’s water lines hadn’t frozen. 

As she approached the entrance, there was a sheet of ice covering the ground before the doors. Maybe the rain puddled and froze, Johnson thought. Then she opened the door.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.