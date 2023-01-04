Flash freeze floods Owens museum

At 2:01 p.m. on Christmas Day, maintenance supervisor Heather Johnson arrived at Jesse Owens Memorial Park. Though it was Christmas, the weekend freeze required Johnson to make sure the museum’s water lines hadn’t frozen.
As she approached the entrance, there was a sheet of ice covering the ground before the doors. Maybe the rain puddled and froze, Johnson thought. Then she opened the door.
Two inches of water covered the floor. Bits of drywall and ceiling tile drifted in the water. Johnson saw a flow of water streaming from the men’s restroom. She waded across and found water spewing from the sprinkler control box on the rear wall.
Johnson opened the box and caught a blast of water. Leaks spewed from the metal control valve. Two feet above the valve, a two inch hole gushed water where a chunk of metal had blown out of a pipe connector.
She exited the bathroom and left the museum to get help. There was a text from museum director Nancy Pinion asking if everything was okay. No, Johnson responded. It’s a disaster, she said.
Johnson, her husband, and others rushed to clear the standing water from the museum floor while the county and West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority workers attempted to shut off the water. They struggled to turn it off, partially because the freezing weather froze the lid to the water’s cut off.
Two hours after Johnson first arrived at Jesse Owens, the workers succeeded in shutting the water off. According to Pinion, Johnson, James Pinion, and others worked until nearly 10:00 p.m. to drain the water from the museum.
The flooded portion of the museum extended from the restrooms, into the gift shop, and across the museum floor, stopping just shy of the offices and the Decatur Daily museum exhibits. Standing water covered approximately 4/5 of the museum floor.
The Lawrence County Commission held an emergency meeting Tuesday to address the flood. ServPro was hired. They set up equipment in the museum to evaluate and disperse the remaining water and the moisture that seeped into the walls and floor. ServPro placed eight conventional dehumidifiers, five low-grain refrigerant humidifiers, 57 air movers, and two power distribution centers inside the museum. The equipment was powered by ServPro’s 20 kiloWatt generator.
The historic museum artifacts and displays were not damaged in the flood. Pinion is hopeful that, with ServPro’s help, the adverse effects from the flood will be minimal.
“ServPro is doing a fantastic job,” said Pinion.
In the aftermath of the flood, the trim along the lower walls was removed throughout the flooded portion of the museum. The men’s restroom was also torn out. The ceiling tiles and walls were ruined by the ruptured sprinkler system.
After removing the restroom walls, workers discovered that the water pipes had not been insulated during the building’s construction. Insulation has already been installed against the bathroom walls to avoid future pipe issues.
Pinion and Johnson hope the museum will resume operations sooner than later, but a definite timeline was not established. The Vanderbilt football team planned to visit the museum for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on January 16. It is unclear whether the museum will be reopened in time for the visit to occur.
The Owens flood was only one of many water leaks and flood that occurred across Lawrence County due to the flash freeze on Christmas weekend.
According to Wendell, an employee with Henderson Plumbing and Electric in Hillsboro, the fallout from the freeze was immense.
“We’ve probably had 100 calls, at least,” said Wendell.
He attributed the chaos to an unusual start to the winter.
“Usually in the winter, we have about 30 extra calls,” said Wendell.
The flash freeze occurred when temperatures crashed from the mid-50s to the teens on Thursday, Dec. 22, single digits on Friday, and continued freezing through Monday, Dec. 26.
