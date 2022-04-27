April Historical Walking Tours, sponsored by the Alabama Tourism Department, continue in Lawrence County this weekend with a guided tour in Town Creek at 1 p.m.
The series features historic towns across the state each Saturday in April. Tours are free to attend and open to the public.
The Town Creek tour will begin at the Town Creek Farmer’s Market, located on Alabama 101 in the center of town, and feature stops at the Town Creek Public Library, the town’s historical railroad depot, Posey Farms, and Elmwood Cemetery.
Speakers and tour guides will include Mayor Mike Parker, Alabama State Representative Proncey Robertson, Loretta Gillespie and others.
Those who choose to caravan to the Town Creek tour may meet at Victory Baptist Church, located at 240 Posey Street in Moulton, at 12:30 p.m.
April Walking Tours also took place in Courtland and Moulton earlier this month and will feature other destinations in Alabama at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For more information about the tour series, visit https://www.alabama.travel/trail-details/april-walking-tours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.